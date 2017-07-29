TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Friday announced a man from Hyogo Prefecture is among four persons accused in the alleged production of child pornography featuring his daughter, reports Jiji Press (July 28).

In addition to the girl’s father, who was not named, police have accused Satoshi Akimoto, the 47-year-old president of picture book production company Sanctuary, photographer Senri Shiratori, 57, and one other person of violating the anti-pornography law in photographing the girl, age 13 at the time, while she wore a thin and transparent swimsuit in February, 2015.

Akimoto later purchased the content of the shoot from the father. The content was then packaged into DVDs that were sold over the internet in 2016 and 2017.

According to police, the nearly unclothed girl was photographed in highly suggestive poses, rendering the content child pornography.

“Between the age of 8 and 13, for five years, I was filmed,” the girl told police. “It was awful, but I endured it for income for the family.”

“I sacrificed my daughter’s childhood”

All four suspects admit to the allegations. “I sacrificed my daughter’s childhood for making money, and for that I am sorry,” the girl’s father was quoted, according to NHK (July 28). The father received 5 million from the company, police said.

The 46-year-old mother of the girl is expected to be prosecuted in the case since she is alleged to have known about the filming.