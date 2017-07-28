Tokyo company accused of streaming live sex on FC2

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a company over the upload of live clips deemed obscene to a live streaming site, reports TBS News (July 27).

In July of last year, Kazu Toyama, the 47-year-old manager of a live distribution site agency, and two other employees allegedly streamed live videos featuring a nude woman, 26, performing acts deemed obscene to the site FC2 Live.

The company had about 20 women, aged between 18 and 40, registered on its books, police said.

The footage was produced inside an apartment rented in the name of Toyama in Taito Ward. Over the past three years, the suspects collected 45 million yen in revenue through the streaming.