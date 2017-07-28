Chinese tourist missing in Hokkaido

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have opened a criminal case in the disappearance of a female Chinese tourist in Sapporo last week, reports TV Asahi (July 28).

Wei Qiujie, a 26-year-old primary school teacher in Fujian Province, was last seen in Sapporo’s Chuo Ward on July 22. At around 7:30 p.m., she left the guesthouse where she was staying and did not return. She left behind her luggage and other belongings in the room.

Wei arrived in Hokkaido on July 18. Her stay at the guesthouse began on July 20. She was scheduled to return to China on July 25.

In a photograph released publicly and shown by Fuji News Network (July 28), Wei is pictured with shoulder-length, black hair and wearing a white shirt. She stands 163 centimeters tall.

Father wishes to come to Japan

“I want to search for my daughter and bring her home,” Wei’s father is quoted. “I am applying for a visa and passport now.”

Persons with information related to the case are urged to call the Sapporo-Minami Police Station at 011-552-0110.