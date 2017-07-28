TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested actress Mariko Ishihara, 53, for allegedly shoplifting from a convenience store in Sumida Ward last week, reports Tokyo Sports (July 28).

On July 22, Ishihara allegedly walked out of the store carrying a bento (boxed lunch) and a bottle of tea without paying.

Ishihara, who has been accused of theft, admits to the allegations.

The suspect was apprehended after a clerk alerted police.

Debut in 1980

Ishihara made her screen debut in “Tonda Couple” in 1980. She later appeared in the TBS drama “Odd Apple.”

Around 1985, she began an affair with singer Koji Tamaki, who severely beat her. The details of their relationship are included in her 2006 book “Irregular Secrets,” which also includes tidbits about several other men, including comedian Sanma Akashiya. Ishihara eventually married Tamaki in 2009.