Tokyo cops nab elderly pickpocket, 83, who targets festivals

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an 83-year-old man who has a reputation for picking people’s pockets at large events, reports TBS News (July 27).

On Tuesday, Torizo Hirose allegedly stole a wallet from a female nurse, 30, who was in the stands for the 51st edition of the annual Katsushika Noryo Fireworks Festival.

Hirose, who has been accused of attempted theft, denies the allegations. “I was only using my hands to clear the large amount of people out of my way,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Hirose was apprehended by a male bystander, 73, who witnessed the suspect committing the alleged crime.

Known as “Outdoor Torizo” within the police force, Hirose has a reputation for targeting crowded events, such as fireworks festivals.