LDP’s Eriko Imai in extra-marital affair with city council member: report

TOKYO (TR) – Eriko Imai, the 33-year-old former vocalist of J-pop group Speed and current member of the Liberal Democratic Party, is engaged in an extra-marital affair with a councilman from Hyogo Prefecture, claims a weekly magazine.

According to the August 3 issue of Shukan Shincho, which hit newsstands on Thursday, Imai is in a relationship with Ken Takahashi, a 33-year-old councilor for the city of Kobe.

In a photograph accompanying the article, Takahashi and Imai are photographed asleep in adjoining seats on a shinkansen bullet train bound for Tokyo on July 16. The magazine confirmed that the couple had stayed together at a hotel in Osaka the day before.

Takahashi, who is serving his third term as city councilor, has a wife and two children. According to the magazine, he and his wife are separated but not divorced. Imai is a single mother of a son with a hearing disability.

When reached for comment by the magazine, Takahashi denied the allegations. “There is no love and affection,” he said. Imai also denied the existence of a relationship, saying that the reason they stayed together was to work on the text of a lecture.

Hits in the ’90s

In July of last year, Imai, a native of Okinawa Prefecture, won an upper house seat. The conservative LDP hoped that her appeal — Speed had a number of hits in the 1990s — would help spread the party’s policies among younger voters.