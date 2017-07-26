Woman, 19, dies after beating at Shimbashi hostess club

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 31-year-old man for allegedly beating a bar hostess who later died, reports the Asahi Shimbun (July 25).

Beginning at around 10:40 p.m. on July 4, Eijiro Ito is alleged to have repeatedly beaten Ryona Majima, 19, inside a club in the Shimbashi area.

Majima suffered an acute subdural hematoma. She died on July 10.

Ito, who has been accused of manslaughter, admits to the allegations, according to the Atago Police Station.

“Dragged her by the hair”

According to Bunshun Online, Ito is involved in the management of the club. On the day of the incident he arrived with friends.

Majima and Ito, who is a regular at a kickboxing gym, then got into a dispute whereupon he took her into a back room, according to an employee of the club. “He dragged her by the hair and then climbed atop, repeatedly pummeling her in the head,” the employee said.

As his girlfriend

Beginning in May, Ito forced Majima to live in the dormitory for the club. According to the magazine, he thought of her as his girlfriend and restricted her contact with others.

Majima is a single mother with a 2-year-old daughter. According to Bunshun Online, she struggled financially.

“We were looking forward to [our daughter’s] coming-of-age ceremony and celebrating the third birthday of our granddaughter next year,” Bunshun Online quotes Majima’s mother. “But there wasn’t a wedding ceremony since she was killed. The funeral is first.”