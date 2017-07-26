Nagano cops: Woman stabbed mother-in-law to death

NAGANO (TR) – Nagano Prefectural Police have arrested a 52-year-old woman for allegedly stabbing her mother-in-law to death at the residence they share in the town of Minowa, reports TV Asahi (July 26).

At 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Chinatsu Ueno allegedly used a knife to repeatedly slash the neck of her mother-in-law, 83-year-old Kazuko, as she slept atop a bed in the residence.

A local fire crew received an emergency call from a woman believed to be the granddaughter of the victim. Personnel arriving at the scene found the Kazuko with several gashes in her neck and in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest. She was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

Ueno, who has been accused of murder, admits to the allegations. A knife believed to have been used in the crime was found at the scene.

According to a neighbor, the suspect had been serving as a nurse for the victim for the past four years, according to TBS News (July 26).