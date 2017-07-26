KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested an elderly woman for allegedly strangling her daughter to death in Yokohama prior to a suicide attempt, reports TV Asahi (July 25).

At around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Tomiko Yagishita, 79, allegedly used a towel to strangle her daughter, 53-year-old Kyoko, at the residence they share in the Kandaiji area of Kanagawa Ward.

Police arrived at the residence after being alerted by a son of the victim, who also lives in the residence. Officers found the woman lying face-up inside a first-floor bedroom. She was later confirmed dead at a nearby hospital.

Yagishita, who has been charged with attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “I wanted us to die together,” the suspect was quoted by police, according to Fuji News Network (July 25). The suspect was found to have gashes on her wrists, police said.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.