Female dentist slashed by unknown assailant in Adachi

TOKYO (TR) – A female dentist, 58, was injured after being slashed by an unknown assailant in Adachi Ward on Tuesday evening, reports TBS News (July 26).

At around 9:30 p.m., the woman alerted police that she had been slashed by a man wielding a knife. The woman, who had just closed her dental clinic, located in the Adachi area of the ward, received injuries to her left hand that are expected to require two weeks to heal.

According to Tokyo Metropolitan Police, the assailant, who was wearing a mask and dressed entirely in black, pushed his way into the clinic as the victim was leaving. The two then began to jostle with one another, during which time the woman was injured. The assailant then fled the scene without uttering a sound.

Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of assault resulting in injury and trespassing.