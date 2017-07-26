Chiba police arrest woman, 59, in stabbing death of common-law husband

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 59-year-old woman in the stabbing death of her common-law husband at the residence they share in the town of Nagara on Saturday, reports TV Asahi (July 24).

At around 8:00 p.m., officers from the Mobara Police Station responding to a distress call found the body of Akio Yasukawa, 77, collapsed and bleeding at the entrance of the residence, located in the Tatsutori area.

Yasukawa was transported to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Police subsequently arrested Yoko Munakata on suspicion of murder. Police allege that she stabbed Yasukawa with a kitchen knife.

After the incident, Munakata visited a number of residents at nearby homes seeking help, one of alerted law enforcement.

During questioning, the suspect was not clear in expressing what transpired. Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.