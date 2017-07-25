Tokyo cops: Yakuza used stun gun on drug dealer during confinement

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested five male and female persons, including organized crime members, in the alleged confinement and beating of a male drug dealer in Minato Ward, reports TV Asahi (July 21).

In June, 2016, Hiroshi Kanai, a 51-year-old executive in the Sumiyoshi-kai, and Shuichi Oya, a 41-year-old member of a third-tier organization, and three other persons allegedly chained the man, 40, inside a residence and a hauled him to an office of the gang where he was beaten and shocked with a stun gun.

The man, who is a dealer of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, suffered injuries in the incident that required two weeks to heal.

Kanai has declined to comment on the allegations.

Prior to the incident, Kanai summoned the man to the residence to discuss a money problem. The alleged crimes then took place over a two-hour period.