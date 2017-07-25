Tokyo cops nab ex-bosozoku leader on weapons charge

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former leader of a quasi-criminal syndicate for the alleged possession of two firearms earlier this year, reports TBS News (July 24).

Police have accused Yoshiaki Baba, the 36-year-old former leader of Dragon, of possessing two pistols and ammunition in June.

According to police, Baba, who is a also a former member of the Sumiyoshi-kai organized crime group, passed an attache case containing the contraband to another man who is already in custody. The man then hid the case in a park in Edogawa Ward.

“Pseudo-yakuza”

The core membership of Dragon is comprised of second- and third-generation returnees from China who came to Japan after the end of World War II.

Law enforcement had long viewed Dragon as a bosozoku motorcycle gang. However, starting in 2013 the National Police Agency began classifying bosozoku gangs as “pseudo-yakuza” groups to better reflect the true state of their activities.

Police are now investigating where Baba obtained the weapons and ammunition.