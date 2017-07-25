Tokyo cops: Man accused in Shinagawa murders changed clothes after crime

TOKYO (TR) – Investigative sources with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police have revealed that a man accused in the murders of a woman and man at a residence in Shinagawa Ward changed his clothes after committing the crime, reports TBS News (July 24).

On July 10, police found the bodies of Shinobu Inoue, 75, and Shigeharu Sugano, 52, with stab wounds to the chest and neck inside the second floor of the residence, located in the Nishioi area.

The suspect, a resident of Shinjuku Ward, is the 48-year-old younger brother of Sugano. According to the sources, the suspect was seen dumping a pair of gloves and changing his clothes in surveillance camera footage taken at a convenience store located between the scene of the crime and his residence after he committed the crime on July 8.

Criminal accountability

On July 11, police arrested the suspect on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law after a search of his residence revealed two knives. He was accused of murder on July 23.

The suspect has declined to comment on the allegations.

Sensing that the suspect is mentally troubled, police have not released his name since his criminal accountability is under assessment.