Construction worker prosecuted over Saitama robberies also accused in Tokyo mugging

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a construction worker, currently under prosecution in Saitama Prefecture on suspicion of robbery, for a mugging in the capital earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 24).

At 9:45 p.m. on April 23, Hiroaki Hoshino, a 20-year-old scaffolding worker living in Toda City, Saitama, is alleged to have repeatedly kicked the side of a 37-year-old male part-time worker on a road in Itabashi Ward. He then stole 29,000 yen in cash and and his driver’s license, police said.

The man suffered broke ribs in the incident.

Hoshino, who has been accused of robbery resulting in injury, has declined to comment on the allegations.

Prior to the incident, the suspect approached the victim, who was on his way home, and falsely accused him of grabbing his chest during a separate encounter. He then carried out the alleged crime.

Hoshino is currently under prosecution for a series of robberies in Saitama that began in April.