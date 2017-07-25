Police suspect two foreigners behind theft of Rolex in Ueno

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are searching for two persons believed to be foreigners in the theft of a high-end wristwatch from a shop in the Ueno district over the weekend, reports TBS News (July 24).

At 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, the merchant, whose shop is located inside the Ameyoko Shotengai street, alerted the Ueno Police Station about the theft of a Rolex valued at 3.78 million yen by a male and female couple believed to be from the Middle East.

According to police, the man and woman posed as customers in entering the shop. The woman then asked a female staff member to open a display case to a show a separate item.

After the couple exited the shop, the staff member noticed the watch was missing. A subsequent examination of security camera footage showed the man taking the wristwatch.

Both persons are believed to be in their 30s. The man stands about 170 centimeters in height while the woman measures about 165 centimeters.

They are both wanted on suspicion of theft.