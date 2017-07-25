Arrest for theft leads to discovery of corpse in Ibaraki

IBARAKI (TR) – Working off a tip provided by a suspect in custody for theft, Ibaraki Prefectural Police found a male corpse likely belonging to a missing man in Naka City on Sunday, reports Fuji News Network (July 24).

At around 2:40 p.m., officers found the barefoot body buried on a property along a farming road in the Sugaya area. Measuring about 155 centimeters in length, the body did not exhibit any external injuries.

Police believe that the body belongs to an elderly man who went missing in June. On July 20, police arrested another man on suspicion of theft. During questioning, he revealed the location of the body.

The results of an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday will be used to determine the cause of death. Police are also working to confirm the identity of the body.

The man in custody for theft may also be charged with abandoning a corpse, police said.