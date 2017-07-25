Aichi cops: Boy plunged to death from building in apparent suicide

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a suicide following the discovery of the body of a boy outside an apartment building in Inuyama City, reports TV Asahi (July 22).

At 5:00 a.m. on Friday, the body of the boy, a third-year middle school student living in Inuyama, was found collapsed in a parking lot for the building.

The boy was transported to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead. Police suspect that the boy took his life by leaping from the apartment building.

There was no will found at the scene, police said.

Friday was the first day of summer vacation. Though the boy did not reveal any indication of being a victim of bullying in a survey conducted in May, the school and the city’s board of education will launch an inquiry into the matter.