Tokyo cops nab ‘High Society Prince’ for child pornography

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former manager of a talent agency for young boys over the alleged production of child prostitution, reports Nippon News Network (July 21).

On Friday, police announced the arrest of Yuki Kumagai, a resident of Shinjuku Ward, for allegedly using a smartphone to film illicit acts he performed with a nude boy, aged 15 and in his first year of high school at the time, at a hotel in Tokyo in August of 2014.

The matter came to light in October of last year after the boy’s mother consulted with police regarding a separate incident. In September of last year, Kumagai allegedly broke a liquor bottle over the back of the boy’s head, resulting in injuries from four shards of glass.

Kumagai the allegations related to the bottle. Regarding the child pornography charge, he has remained silent.

“High Society Prince”

According to evening tabloid Nikkan Gendai, the personal web site of Kumagai boasts that he is a man of high society, groomed beginning at an early age on the world stage. The site includes of a photograph of him attired in a suit with gold tassels. He regularly appears on television under the name “the High Society Prince.”

Until last year, Kumagai was the manager of G=Age Promotion, which recruited boys formerly affiliated with the Johnny’s Jr. agency, a subsidiary of Johnny & Associates.

The boy in question was on the roster of G-Age Promotion. “Tokyo police believes other members were victims of Kumagai, and continuing the investigation accordingly,” an investigator tells the tabloid.