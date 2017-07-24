Tokyo cops make first ‘JK’ queries following enactment of legislation

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week conducted the first queries into so-called “JK” parlors in Chiyoda Ward following the enactment of new legislation earlier this month aimed at restricting the harmful employment of youths, reports TBS News (July 22).

On Friday, about 70 officers queried 11 parlors using the designation JK — which is short for joshi kosei, or school girl — located in the Akihabara area that had not properly registered their businesses with the public safety commission as directed by the new law.

JK businesses employ young women to ostensibly provide male customers with massages and pleasant conversation. However, they are feared to be a hotbed for child prostitution since some of the businesses provide customers with the opportunity to leave the premises with the girl, which often leads to sex.

Employment restricted

In an effort to prevent young persons from getting involved in criminal activities, the new Tokyo ordinance that took effect on July 1 restricts the employment of persons under the age of 18.

Of the parlors queried in Akihabara on Friday, five received warnings about a lack of a warning message indicating the entry of minors is prohibited.

According to police, there were 76 JK parlors in the capital as of the end of June, with 14 in Akihabara.