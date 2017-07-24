Murder-suicide suspected after 4 corpses found at Fukuoka park

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a murder-suicide after the discovery of four corpses belonging to member of a family that went missing on Sunday, reports Jiji Press (July 23).

At 7:45 a.m., a police officer found the bodies of a man, 23, and two children, aged 4 and 1, in a vehicle parked in a lot for a park at the ruins of Ono Castle in Onojo City. The man was in the driver’s seat while the children were in the back. The doors were not locked.

The man’s wife, 28, was found hanged in a nearby wooded area. All four persons were later confirmed dead at a nearby hospital.

The family lived at a residence in Kasuga City. About 30 minutes before the discovery, the grandfather of the man alerted police about the disappearance of the four persons from the residence. The man’s grandfather, who also lives at the residence, told police that an examination of security camera footage showed that they left the premises at around 1:30 a.m.

The family name of the children was revealed to be Urata. The names of adults were not provided.