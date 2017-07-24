Ex-MMA fighter Ryosuke Komori accused in robbery, assault of associate

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police earlier this month arrested a former mixed-martial arts (MMA) fighter for allegedly beating and robbing a male business associate, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 14).

Between December and February, Ryosuke Komori, 31, allegedly used a his bare hands and a hammer to beat the head and feet of the 25-year-old man at a training facility in Setagaya Ward where they both lived.

Komori pounded the hammer on the floor while saying, “Your mistakes are causing trouble with work.” Police have also accused the suspect of robbing the man of a total of 500,000 yen.

Haruo Watanuki, 36, has also been accused in the case.

Komori in part denies the charges, saying the money was taken “as a penalty,” according to the Seijo Police Station. Watanuki says that the man requested the abuse as a part of training.

At the end of last year, Komori and the victim established a cleaning company together. In April of this year, the man lodged a complaint with the Seijo Police Station about the alleged abuse.

5-5 record

Komori made his MMA debut in 2008. According to Sherdog.com, he compiled a record of 5-5 over his career.