Akihabara parlor employed women to impersonate school girls

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted an illicit parlor in Chiyoda Ward employing women impersonating school girls for licensing violations, reports Sankei Shimbun (July 21).

On June 10, Yuya Watanabe, 38, and Akihito Tanaka, 27, both managers of Throbbing and Sparkling Reflexology, located in the Akihabara area, allegedly employed two women to provide sex services without authorization under the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses.

According to police, the female employees dressed like school girls (or joshi kosei) in supplying services typically found at so-called “JK” parlors, including cuddling. A separate menu featured the opportunity to buy sex from the women at prices beginning at 5,000 yen.

“I knew it was illegal,” Watanabe was quoted by police in admitting to allegations. Tanaka denies the charges, telling police he didn’t know the women were providing sex.

Throbbing and Sparkling Reflexology has 20 women registered on its books. Since October of 2014, the parlor has collected 120 million yen in sales.