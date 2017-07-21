TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 41-year-old man suspected in a series of molestation incidents in the capital dating back to last month, reports TV Asahi (July 21).

On June 18 at 7:40 a.m., Jun Igarashi, a temporary worker, allegedly used a bicycle to approach a woman, , commuting to work on a road in Adachi Ward and fondle her left breast.

Igarshi, who was arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance on July 19, denies the allegations.

According to the Ayase Police Station, the suspect became a person of interest in the case while being questioned for another incident in Taito Ward.

Police suspect that Igarashi is responsible for more than 10 cases that have taken place since June in Adachi and Taito wards, including incidents in which he chased women.