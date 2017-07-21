Tokyo cops nab pair in purse-snatching incidents across capital

TOKYO (TR) – In two separate cases, Tokyo Metropolitan Police have this week arrested two men suspected in dozens of bag-snatching incidents across the metropolis, reports TV Asahi (July 21).

In February, Akihiro Hikita, 45, allegedly used a scooter to approach a woman, 43, peddling a bicycle on a road in the Chuo area of Ota Ward and steal a bag containing 10,000 yen from the front basket. According to police, the suspect covered the license plate of the motorcycle with tape to evade being identified.

Hikita, who admits to the allegations, is believed to be behind five other similar cases that took place in Ota and nearby Shinagawa Ward.

Second case

Also this week, police arrested Toru Fukuoka, 31, who is suspected in more than 20 bag-snatching incidents in Kita and Itabashi wards. On June 14, he is alleged to have stolen a bag containing 70,000 yen in cash from a man in Itabashi, according to TBS News (July 19).

Similar to Hikita, the suspect utilized a scooter to approach victims. Police identified him as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage. He has declined to comment on the allegations.