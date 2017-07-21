KANAGAWA (TR) – A court here has handed a former elementary school teacher from Tokyo to three years in prison over the sexual abuse of a boy, reports TBS News (July 19).

At the Yokohama District Court on Wednesday, presiding judge Toshihiro Honma described the crimes of Akira Hashimoto, a 45-year-old resident of Tachikawa City, as “contrary to the responsibility of a teacher” and “hindering the healthy development of children.”

In March of last year, Hashimoto used a video camera installed on his watch to film a boy as the defendant sexually abused him inside a restroom at a park in Tachikawa.

Hashimoto was accused of indecent assault and violating the child pornography control law. The defendant partially denied the allegations. The prosecution sought a four-year term in the case.

Child pornography ring

Hashimoto is one of six persons, including a staff member at a non-profit organization and university student, accused of committing various sexual abuse of young boys. The accused got to know one another through social media and shared photos and video clips of child pornography.