TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a 20-year-old male vocational student for allegedly posting a a message on an internet bulletin board in which he threatened to kill voice actress Sumire Uesaka, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 19).

On June 2 and 5, Tatsuya Onodera, a resident of Tsuruoka City, Yamagata Prefecture, allegedly used a smartphone to post on 2-channel, “I will kill Sumire Uesaka tomorrow” and “I will unconditionally beat Sumire Uesaka to death.”

Due to the postings, Uesaka’s agency, Spacecraft Entertainment, was forced to increase security at an event featuring the voice actress.

Onodera, who has been accused of forcible obstruction of business, admits to the allegations, telling the Akasaka Police Station that he has made more than 20 denigrating posts related to Uesaka. The agency lodged a complaint with police on July 7.

Uesaka, 20, made her debut in 2011. This year, she has done voice work in a number of television animations, including “Battle Girl High School” and “Hand Shakers.”

Second case this year

The case is the second such incident this year involving a voice actress. In February, a fan who wanted to meet Nana Mizuki threatened “to kill” the voice actress via Twitter after he did not receive a reply to his request to meet her.