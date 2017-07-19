Tokyo police search for man suspected of molesting school girl in elevator

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man suspected of molesting a girl inside an elevator in Machida City last year, reports TV Asahi (July 19).

In December, the suspect covered the mouth of the girl inside the elevator, located inside an apartment building, and threatened the her. “If you scream, I’ll kill you,” he reportedly said before pushing her up against a wall and forcibly kissing her. When the girl resisted, he fled the scene.

According to police, the girl, at the time a third-year high school student, was returning home. Prior to entering the elevator, the suspect followed her into the building. Upon entering the elevator, he pressed the button for a floor to pretend that he was a resident of the building.

An image released by police shows the suspect wearing a black jacket. Believed to be in his 30s, he stands about 165 centimeters tall. His whereabouts are sought on suspicion of indecent assault.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Minami-Osawa Police Station at 042-653-0110.