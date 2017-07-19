Niigata police find skeletal remains in closet

NIIGATA (TR) – Niigata Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of skeletal remains likely belonging to an elderly man inside a residence in Niigata City on Monday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 17).

At around 12:00 p.m., officers from the Niigata-Higashi Police Station found the remains inside a closet of the apartment, a municipal housing unit located in the town of Momoyamacho.

The discovery was made after emergency services personnel arrived at the residence that morning in response to a distress call placed by a male resident, aged in 40s. When the man was asked about the whereabouts of his father, who is also a resident, he said, “He died several years ago. Not knowing what to do, I wrapped his body in a blanket and placed it in the closet.”

Emergency services personnel then alerted police before taking the man to the hospital.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the remains and determine the cause of death.