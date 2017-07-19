Hokkaido police arrest man after woman found dead at residence

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 72-year-old man in the death of a woman at her residence in the town of Kuromatsunai, reports Fuji News Network (July 18).

On Saturday, Issei Mitsui is alleged to have fatally assaulted Setsuko Sawada, 74, on the premises of the two-floor residence. “I assaulted her, and then I went to sleep. When I awoke, I found her collapsed,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The suspect has been accused of manslaughter.

After finding Sawada collapsed on the floor at just before 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, the suspect alerted emergency services. Emergency personnel arriving at the scene found the victim bleeding from her head. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

Mitsui began living at the residence after receiving an invitation from Sawada several years ago.

Police are now attempting to determine the cause of death and the motive of the crime.