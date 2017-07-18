Yokohama women nabbed for corpse abandonment previously accused of abuse

KANAGAWA (TR) – A woman and her two daughters, in custody for abandoning a corpse likely belonging to her husband in their residence in Yokohama, had previously been accused of inflicting abuse, reports Nippon News Network (July 17).

On Saturday, police arrested Mariko Uchiyama, 60, and her daughters, Kei (34) and Yuka (29), for allegedly abandoning a body likely that of Mariko’s husband, aged in his 60s, at their residence in Kanagawa Ward.

All three suspects deny the allegations. They each told police they do not wish to discuss the matter.

According to police, Mariko consulted with police at some point in the past about family trouble that resulted from her husband withholding a severance payment he had received. Separately, he told police he received domestic violence from his wife and two daughters, in which one held his arms back while the other pummeled him.

On Saturday, police found the body, which had turned partially skeletal, atop a futon in a bedroom. Police entered the residence after receiving a tip from a member of management of the building on Friday about a “foul smell” coming from the unit.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body. The results of an autopsy will be used to determine the cause of death.