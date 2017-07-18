Vietnamese national accused in stabbing of woman in Kumamoto

KUMAMOTO (TR) – Kumamoto Prefectural Police have arrested a male Vietnamese national in the stabbing and robbery of a woman in the town of Asagiri over the weekend, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (July 16).

At around 2:00 a.m. on July 15, Nguyen Duan, a 23-year-old intern at a construction company, is alleged to have repeatedly stabbed the woman in the back and neck with a knife in a grassy field in the Sue area and stolen her mobile phone.

The woman suffered serious injuries in the incident.

That same day, a representative of the construction company alerted local police to the fact that Nguyen, who began as a technical intern in March, went missing on July 14. The suspect was found at the International Terminal of Fukuoka Airport on July 16.

Nguyen, who has been accused of attempted murder and robbery, told police that he found the mobile phone and had nothing else to say, according to TBS News (July 17).

Prior to the incident, the victim called out to the suspect for help after she had collapsed on a road next to a bicycle. He then dragged her to the field and committed the crime. A member of the woman’s family found the woman and alerted emergency services.