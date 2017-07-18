TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three male Romanian nationals suspected in a series of thefts in the Ginza area of Chuo Ward, reports TV Asahi (July 18).

On July 14, the suspects, including a 39-year-old, are alleged to have stolen a bag containing 50,000 yen in cash from a male customer of a cafe.

Two of the suspects admit to the allegations, telling police they did it because they wanted the bag, while the third denies the allegations.

In pulling off the crime, one of the suspects approached a staff member and caused a ruckus by loudly asking what time the cafe closed. During the distraction, the other two suspects stole the bag.

Police believe trio is behind seven other similar crimes carried out since June in which the damage totals 450,000 yen, according to TBS News (July 18).