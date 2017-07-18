NIIGATA (TR) – Niigata Prefectural Police have arrested a teenage boy in the killing of his father-in-law at the residence they shared in Nagaoka City, reports Sankei Shimbun (July 15).

At around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, the boy, a 19-year-old Chinese national, allegedly slashed the neck of the man, a 46-year-old company employee with a knife, inside the residence.

Officers from the Nagaoka Police Station arriving at the scene found the man collapsed in the living room. He was confirmed dead at the scene. The results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be loss of blood.

Police arrested the boy the following day on suspicion of attempted murder. He admits to the allegations. “My father and mother quarreled, and then my mother went out,” the suspect said. “I told my father to leave and then we got into a quarrel. I used a kitchen knife to kill him.”

Found her husband collapsed

Prior to the incident, the woman left for about 30 minutes. When she returned, she found her husband collapsed and alerted emergency services.

All three persons shared the residence. The mother of the suspect married the victim several years ago after a previous divorce.

Police are now investigating whether the charges should be changed to murder.