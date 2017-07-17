Suspect in Kobe stabbing that left 3 dead to be re-arrested for murder

HYOGO (TR) -Hyogo Prefectural Police plan to apply fresh charges of murder to a 26-year-old man in custody over a stabbing incident on Sunday that left three persons dead and two others injured in a residential area in Kobe, reports TV Asahi (July 17).

On Monday, police expect to charge Kanami Takeshima in the murder of Tatsuo Nanbu and his wife, Miyuki, both of whom are 83, and 79-year-old Yaeko Tsuji.

The day before, officers arriving at the residence of Nambu and his wife found them both collapsed with stab wounds. Police also found the body of Tsuji collapsed in a parking lot about 50 meters away. All three persons were confirmed dead.

At a shrine nearby, police later arrested Takeshima, who was found to be in possession of a blood-soaked knife and baseball bat, on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law.

The suspect is the grandson of the Nanbu couple. The three lived together in the residence. “I had [the knife] for attack purposes,” the suspect was quoted by police upon his arrest.

The mother of the suspect, 52, and another female resident of the area, 65, were also found to have been slashed near the residence. They received treatment at a hospital.