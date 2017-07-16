Utsunomiya police arrest suspected serial molester

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested a 28-year-old man suspect in the molestation of multiple women in Utsunomiya City, reports TBS News (July 15).

At around 8:00 p.m. on July 12, Tomoyasu Koike, a construction worker, allegedly grabbed a 23-year-old female beauty stylist from behind as she commuted home in the Motoimaizumi area. He then allegedly covered her mouth while fondling her chest.

Koike, who has been charged with indecent assault, has declined to comment on the allegations, according to the Utsunomiya Higashi Police Station.

The suspect became a person of interest after police drew up a portrait based on accounts of eyewitnesses and the victim.

Police are investigating whether Koike was also behind a number of similar incidents that have taken place in the same general area since 2014.