Tokyo cops nab pair for mugging man sleeping on bench

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men for mugging a male company employee who was sleeping in front a train station in Musashino City earlier this month, reports TBS News (July 15).

In the early morning hours of July 2, Takuma Ito and Yuki Furukawa, both 26, allegedly stole a bag containing about 25,000 yen in cash from the man, 26, as he slept on a bench in front of JR Musashi-Sakai Station.

When the man awoke to find his bag missing, he gave chase and accosted the suspects who assaulted him. The victim suffered rib fractures that are expected to require two months to heal.

The suspects, who have been accused of robbery resulting in injury, admit to the allegations.