TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 47-year-old man for allegedly abducting a teenage girl and holding her at his residence for nearly two weeks, reports TBS News (July 14).

On July 2, Hiroshi Muraki, a resident of Shinjuku Ward, allegedly abducted the girl, 14, from a game center in Chiyoda Ward and brought her to his residence. He then held her there until July 13.

The girl was unharmed in the incident.

Muraki, who has been accused of abducting a minor, denies the allegations. “I brought her into [my] resident, but I did not abduct her,” the suspect was quoted by police.

At some point after July 2, the mother went to police to report the girl missing. Muraki became a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage. The girl was found at the residence of the suspect on the evening of July 13.