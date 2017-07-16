Corpses found in suitcases confirmed as belonging to missing Chinese sisters

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police on Friday confirmed that two bodies found in suitcases in a mountainous area in Hadano City last week are those of two missing Chinese sisters, reports TBS News (July 15).

According to police, the bodies of Chen Baolan, 25, and her 22-year-old sister, Chen Baozhen, were found stuffed in two suitcases, both fastened shut, and dumped a few meters off a road in the Terayama area on Thursday evening.

The results of autopsies revealed the cause of death for both women to be suffocation from strangulation.

The sisters went missing from their residence in Yokohama’s Naka Ward on July 7. On that day, a female acquaintance of the women informed police that they had dropped out of contact.

An examination of security camera footage for the building of the residence taken on July 6 and the following day showed a man, a Japanese national aged in his 30s, repeatedly entering and exiting the unit of the women, police said.

Police are currently seeking the whereabouts the man.