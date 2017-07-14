Kanagawa cops: 2 corpses found in suitcases might belong to missing Chinese women

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police suspect that two bodies in a forested area of Hadano City on Thursday belong to two Chinese women who went missing earlier this month, reports NHK (July 14).

At 11:40 p.m., an officer in a search team found the bodies stuffed in two suitcases, both fastened shut, and dumped a few meters off a road in the Terayama area.

The bodies, which had begun to decay, are believed to be those of two Chinese women, sisters aged 22 and 25, who went missing from their residence in Yokohama’s Naka Ward on July 7. On that day, a female acquaintance of the women informed police that they had dropped out of contact.

An examination of security camera footage for the building of the residence taken just before the day the women disappeared showed a man, aged in his 30s, visited the unit of the women, police said.

A search of the forested area commenced based on information obtained during the investigation, police said.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the bodies.