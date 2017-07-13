Tokyo cops nab man suspected of using hair spray in robberies

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 22-year-old man suspected in multiple robberies in which victims were incapacitated by hair spray, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 13).

At 3:50 a.m. on June 29, Maaru Saito, allegedly showered a male passerby, 23, with hair spray on a road in the Asagaya-Kita area and beat him in the face. He then tried to steal the victim’s backpack but fled the scene empty-handed when he resisted.

The victim suffered injuries that required two weeks to heal.

Saito, who has been accused of robbery resulting in injury, admits to the allegations, police said.

The suspect is under investigation for a number of other similar crimes that have taken place in succession recently, according to Fuji News Network (July 13).