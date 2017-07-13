TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police apprehended a man suspected in the attempted robbery of a liquor store in Nakano Ward last month after releasing his image publicly, reports Nippon News Network (July 12).

One June 3, Hayato Tachibana entered the store and threatened a male employee, 29, with a wood pole while demanding money. When the employee refused, the suspect fled the scene empty-handed.

In seeking the help of the public in identifying the suspect, the Nakano Police Station released security camera footage showing him inside the store during the incident. Officers from another station in the metropolis who had apprehended Tachibana in another attempted robbery saw the footage and alerted the Nakano Police Station.

“If I took my girlfriend to karaoke, I wouldn’t have any money,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations, “and I wanted to get it easily.”