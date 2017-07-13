Tokyo cops hunt for man after 2 women stabbed at Ito-Yokado

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are searching for a man who stabbed two women with an ice pick at a supermarket in Koto Ward on Wednesday, reports Jiji Press (July 13).

At just past 6:30 p.m., the assailant used an ice pick to stab the chest of a woman, 61, and the right hand of her daughter, 32, as they sat in the back of passenger vehicle in the parking lot of Ito-Yokado Kiba.

Both women were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

According to police, both victims have just finished shopping with a 66-year-old man, who is the former husband of the elder woman’s sister, when the attack took place. The assailant is believed to be the man’s son, aged in his 30s.

After the incident, the assailant fled the scene. As of 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, he was still at large, according to Fuji News Network (July 13). He was is wanted on suspicion of causing injury.