OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have launched an investigation into Keisuke Koide over an alleged “inappropriate relationship” with a girl under the age of 18, the details of which appeared in a weekly magazine last month, reports Nippon News Network (July 13).

According to a juvenile division of the police, Koide, 33, the girl, 17, and members of Amuse, the actor’s agency, are cooperating with the investigation. Should the inquiry develop such that a charge can be applied to the actor, he will be prosecuted, police said.

The June 23 issue of Friday (June 23) documents Koide’s encounter with the girl, reported as being a high school student, as a part of a party in a bar in Osaka’s Minami entertainment district in May.

After drinking, Koike is alleged to have forcibly taken the girl back to his room at the Imperial Hotel, according to the magazine. The girl is quoted in the article as saying that Koike had sex with her five times. At one point, she expressed that the act was painful, but he continued.

Since the emergence of the incident, NHK has announced the cancellation of “Kamisama Kara Hito Koto: Naniwa Okyakusama Soudanshitsu Monogatari,” which was set to star Koide.

In a statement released on June 8, Amuse, the agency of Koide, announced that he was halting all entertainment activities indefinitely, citing an “inappropriate relationship with a minor” as the reason. The agency later announced that an out-of-court settlement of an undisclosed amount had been reached with the girl.