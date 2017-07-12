Yamanashi cops nab village councilman for possession of stimulant drugs

YAMANASHI (TR) – Yamanashi Prefectural Police have arrested a 66-year-old village councilman for the alleged possession of stimulant drugs, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 12).

At around noon on Tuesday, Masayuki Goto, a 66-year-old councilman for the village of Oshino, was found during voluntary questioning by police to be in possession of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, inside a vehicle parked in Fuefuki City. The contraband was contained inside a transparent capsule, police said.

Goto admits to the allegations.

According to the executive office of the village, Goto was first elected to the council in 2007. He served as chairman over the one-year period ending this past June.