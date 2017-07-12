Tokyo cops use DNA analysis to nab man in ’07 robbery

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police used a DNA analysis in the apprehension of a 38-year-old man over a robbery at a restauran in Setagaya Ward nearly one decade ago, reports TBS News (July 11).

On August 9, 2007, Atsushi Kameoka, a restaurant employee in Osaka, allegedly broke into the restaurant, located in the Kitazawa area, and held a knife to the male manager, then 38, while stealing 20,000 yen from a safe.

Kameoka, who has been charged with robbery, admits to the allegations.

With the statute of limitations for the Setagaya case set to expire next month, police re-opened the investigation. Police then arrested Kameoka after the results of a DNA re-analysis of material taken from a mask found near the scene of the robbery proved to be a match for him.

Last month, police accused Kameoka in a separate case that took place in the same area the following year.