Cash found in teen’s purse leads to child prostitution accusation for temp staff employee

TOKYO (TR) – Following a tip from a woman, Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a section chief at a temporary staffing firm over illicit encounters with an underage girl earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (July 11).

In May, Shinichi Kanaya, 38, allegedly paid 20,000 yen to the girl, a 15-year-old high school student, to perform acts deemed obscene inside his residence in Katsushika Ward.

Kanaya, who has been accused of child prostitution, admits to the allegations, telling police he knew she was under 18.

According to police, the suspect committed the crime with the same girl, whom he got to know via a smartphone application, on multiple occasions.

The matter came to light when the girl’s mother consulted with police. The woman had become suspicious after finding 53,000 yen in girl’s purse when her monthly allowance was only 5,000 yen.