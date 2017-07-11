Tokyo cops nab suspected member of fraud ring in swindle of elderly woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a suspected member of a fraud group alleged in the swindle of an elderly woman in Adachi Ward last month, reports TBS News (July 10).

Police have accused Jun Munakata, a 23-year-old resident of Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, of fraudulently obtaining a bank book and ATM card from the woman (78) by visiting her residence while claiming to be a bank employee.

Munakata denies the allegations, telling the Takenotsuka Police Station he did not go to Adachi.

Prior to the incident, the woman was told by person pretending to be a bank employee that she was eligible for an insurance refund and asked for her bank book and ATM card.

Munakata became a person of interest after the woman provided a description of his appearance and portrait was drawn up, according to Nippon News Network (July 10).