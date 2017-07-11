Miyazaki cops: Man attacks son-in-law with Japanese sword

MIYAZAKI (TR) – Miyazaki Prefectural Police have arrested a 62-year-old man for allegedly slashing his son-in-law with a Japanese sword in Nobeoka City last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 10).

At 9:45 p.m. on June 27, Hiromichi Miyazaki allegedly wielded the sword on a road and gashed the head of the man, aged in his 40s. The victim remains hospitalized with injuries not considered life threatening.

Miyazaki, who has been charged with attempted murder, denies the allegations. “I did hurt him, but I did not intend to kill him,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The suspect also suffered head injuries in the incident, police said. He was released from the hospital on Monday.

Miyazaki works as a knife sharpener. Police are now investigating how he obtained the sword and what led to the incident, according to TV Asahi (July 10).