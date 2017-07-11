Chiba cops: Stab wound to chest cause of Katori man’s death

Chiba police
Chiba police have determined that Koji Okata died from a stab wound to his chest in Katori City on Sunday (TV Asahi)

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have determined that the cause of death of a man found collapsed in Katori City on Sunday was loss of blood, reports TBS News (July 10).

According to police, Koji Okata, 71, died due to loss of blood from a stab wound to his chest that damaged his heart.

At 12:30 p.m., a person living in the Tomita area alerted emergency services about a man found collapsed on a road. Emergency personnel arriving at the scene found the Okata lying face-down with blood coming from his head and chest. He was later confirmed dead at a nearby hospital.

Okata lived by himself in a residence near the crime scene. The interior of the home did not show any signs of having been ransacked, police said.

The case is being treated as murder.

